Diablo 4's first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, announced at BlizzCon

With this year's BlizzCon now firmly underway, Blizzard has been whipping up the crowds with a bunch of announcements during its Opening Ceremony, including initial details on Diablo 4's first expansion. It's called Vessel of Hatred and it's due"late" next year. Vessel of Hatred - said to still be"super early" in development - continues the story of base game antagonist Prime Evil Mephisto, and introduces a new region to Diablo 4: the lush jungles of Torajan, last seen in Diablo 2

. Blizzard isn't saying much more about Vessel of Hatred just yet but it does tease that it'll feature"new ways to play","new evils to vanquish", plus a new class never before see in the Diablo universe. There's also a (not especially informative) teaser trailer to accompany the news.Of course, while official details might be limited right now, this isn't the first we've heard of Diablo 4's initial expansion; a number of details wereAt the time, leaks pointed to a continuation of Mephisto's story (under the title Lord of Hatred, but that's close enough in my book), as well as a returning region from Diablo 2. Dataminers explicitly referenced Kurast, which is, of course, a city not too far from the jungles of Torajan. As such, it seems reasonable to assume leaks were on the money with some other features too, including word that the expansion's new class would be the nature-themed Spiritbor

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EUROGAMER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VİDEOGAMERCOM: Diablo 4 first expansion entitled Vessel of Hatred announced at Blizzcon 2023The first Diablo 4 expansion entitled Vessel of Hatred was just announced at Blizzcon 2023. Here's what we know so far.

Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »

EUROGAMER: Diablo 4's first expansion is Vessel of Hatred and it's coming 'late 2024'Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Source: eurogamer | Read more »

VİDEOGAMERCOM: Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion release date, story, and trailersThe Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion release date is set to bring back a familiar threat to the land of Sanctuary.

Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »

PCGAMER: Diablo 4's first expansion is a Diablo 2 throwback coming 'late 2024' and featuring 'a brand new class never seen before in the Diablo universe'Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting.

Source: pcgamer | Read more »

EUROGAMER: Warcraft Rumble launches early, ahead of BlizzCon opening ceremony tonightTom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Source: eurogamer | Read more »

PCGAMER: Phil Spencer shows up at BlizzCon to address his new subjectsTyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call 'boomer shooters' now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!).

Source: pcgamer | Read more »