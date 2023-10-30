Diabetic patients with COVID-19: low antibody levels linked to worse outcomes

By Dr. Priyom Bose, Ph.D.Oct 30 2023Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM Individuals with comorbidities, particularly type 2 diabetes (T2D), were considered the most vulnerable subgroups during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Background Patients with T2D account for 9.5% of severe SARS-CoV-2 infected patients and 16.8% of COVID-19-related deaths. This group of patients was more prone to require hospitalization and intensive care due to COVID-19. Several factors have been identified that increase the risk of severe infection and mortality rates.

Since patients with T2D are at a high risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, it is imperative to understand the link between anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels and COVID-19 outcomes. For this study, participants were enrolled from five Austrian hospitals and admitted between August 1, 2021, and April 10, 2022. All participants tested positive for COVID-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based assay. headtopics.com

Besides diabetes, other factors that enhance the risk of severe infection are age and obesity. An elevated mortality risk was associated with the prevalence of hypercoagulation, inflammation, and mechanical obstruction. The mortality rate also varied based on the virulence of the SARS-CoV-2 strains.Creatinine levels were defined to be elevated when it was above 1.2 mg/dl in men and over 0.9 mg/dl in women. Similarly, NTproBNP levels were deemed to be elevated over 125 pg/ml.

Low anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike antibody levels during hospital stay were strongly associated with elevated endotracheal intubation, admission to intensive care units, high rates of in-hospital mortality, and oxygen administration in T2D patients. The higher mortality rates were attributed to increased rates of hyperglycemia. headtopics.com

