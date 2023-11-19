Di Giannantonio wins MotoGP race as Bagnaia extends championship lead

Having trailed long-time leader Bagnaia for much of the 22-lap grand prix, Di Giannantonio was flashed a ‘mapping 8’ message on his dashboard – which in the past has been a team order from Ducati. But he overtook Bagnaia into Turn 12 on lap 19 and was handed a massive lead when Bagnaia ran off track at Turn 1 moments later trying to repass. Settling for second, Bagnaia’s championship lead has extended from seven to 21 points as Jorge Martin struggled to a season-worst 10th on his Pramac Ducati.

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini completed the podium having started from pole. Bagnaia nailed his launch from fourth on the grid on his factory team Ducati to take the holeshot into Turn 1, as Martin alongside made a terrible start, dropping to eighth. The battle for second and third raged over the first few laps, with Di Giannantonio winning out when he came through on his Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez on the fourth tour, and then on Marini next time aroun





