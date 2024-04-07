Devine century leads New Zealand to victory over England

Captain Sophie Devine hit an unbeaten century to help New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over England in the final one-day international in Hamilton. England failed to adapt to a slow pitch and were bowled out for 194 in 46.

3 overs, despite Amy Jones making 50. The White Ferns were 14-2 in reply but Devine (100 not out) added 76 with Amelia Kerr and 105 with Maddy Green as they won with a full 11 overs to spare.

