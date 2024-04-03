Developers avoiding financial contributions to local areas

Councils typically grant planning permission to developers on the proviso they contribute financially to affordable housing and local education, employment and infrastructure opportunities in a bid to reduce the impact of a scheme. However, fewer and fewer developers are being obligated to provide money under these ‘Section 106’ agreements, with assessments ruling their plans would be financially unfeasible if made to do so. It has become a contentious issue.

Local Democracy reporter Joe Locker investigates. During a Nottingham City Council Planning Committee meeting on March 20 councillors approved plans for 191 apartments in The Meadows. Approval was only given following a feisty and lengthy debate. Warwickshire-based developer Rainier said it could not make an additional financial contribution to the local area. Under Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, these contributions are designed to act as a mechanism to make a development acceptable in planning term

