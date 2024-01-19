Developers' Attitudes Towards Industry Consolidation

In 2023, the first year developers were asked their thoughts about industry consolidation, 17% of respondents said they believed "major acquisitions" like Microsoft's takeover of would have a positive impact on the industry. By comparison, only 5% shared that opinion in 2024.

The percentage who said these acquisitions will have a negative impact held roughly steady—43% this year, versus 44% in 2023—while those who feel it will have no meaningful impact either way shrunk from 7% in 2023 to just 2% in 2024. That shift in attitude is understandable. 2023 was a brutal year for layoffs in the games industry, and 2024 has yet to show any signs of being better





