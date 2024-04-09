Developer warns Notepad++ users about malicious website

The developer of popular text editor Notepad++ is warning users to beware of a "parasite website" that he says has dubious intentions. This month, he raised concerns about a site with the domain notepad.plus, which appeared near the top of Google search results for his own open source app. The scam site, which is not affiliated with him or Notepad++, is filled with malicious advertisements that aim to deceive users and generate profits for the site owners.

The developer urged users to report the website to Google as unscrupulous. While the site no longer appears in search results, it is still worth investigating

