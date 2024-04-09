Developer to Convert Warehouses in Hockley into Student Accommodation

A developer plans to convert warehouses in Hockley into student accommodation that will be in line with the industrial nature of the area. Nottingham City Council has granted permission to Hockley Nottingham Limited to convert and extend three connected warehouses into student accommodation with 49 bed spaces. The warehouses in Hockley and the nearby Lace Market were once the industrial center of the city, but now house businesses, bars, and accommodation.

The developer plans to build two new floors clad in aluminum to create additional rooms, while restoring the existing facade to maintain the warehouse aesthetic. The site currently consists of three linked warehouse buildings that have been vacant or underused for many years. The plans include cluster flats, three-bedroom flats, and studios. The proposed development aims to preserve the historical and traditional architectural details of the building

