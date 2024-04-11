Developer Plans to Transform Dilapidated Buildings into Holiday Lets near Gedling Country Park

A developer is hoping to transform a series of dilapidated buildings near Gedling Country Park into modern holiday lets to boost tourism in the area. The site, off Spring Lane in Lambley, is currently home to four single-storey outbuildings which have been left in a state of disrepair. Applicant Mr D Hayer wants to transform the buildings into three holiday lets and a cycle storage building.

Planning documents, which will now be considered by Gedling Borough Council, say: “The proposal is to renovate the existing dilapidated outbuildings and create three modern self-contained holiday lets, complete with an ancillary store building. “The outbuilding structures have been sensitively re-clad with materials in keeping with both the existing buildings in places, but also of a domestic nature; to suit the surrounding uses and material palette. “As a result of the conversion, the site benefits from significant improvements including the removal of concrete and tarmac hardstanding. This is replaced with materials of a softer nature including a significant amount of green space and planting.” A planning statement says the lets would provide “much-needed” accommodation for tourists, situated next to the popular Gedling Country Park. The land the buildings sit on is designated green belt, however the applicant says the plans would reduce the footprint of the buildings and make the area more attractive with extra landscaping, including native trees and hedge row

