Developer considers removing age limit on bungalows after receiving interest from adult children

New bungalows that were due to be reserved for the over-55s when they are built on the outskirts of Preston could be made available to people of all ages – after the developer discovered who was likely to want to buy them. It is just a month since Arbor Living was given the go-ahead for a four-home mini-estate on land off Garstang Road in Barton, having told Preston City Council that it wanted to create “retirement” houses.

However, the firm is now asking the authority to remove the self-imposed age limit on the purchase of the plots following enquiries from adult children expressing an interest in buying separate bungalows for them and their parents. Their aim is to be near their parents in case they need their help, while also allowing them to maintain their independence. The company, which specialises in providing homes for the over-55s, says it has never come across instances on any of its other developments of potential purchasers wanting to buy two homes for that reaso

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Preston Pulse: Showcasing Preston's Cultural SceneA passionate Prestonian, Rory is keen to use his skills in video and socials to raise the city’s profile as a cultural destination by showcasing live music, events, and the arts.

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown on Guild Hall, Preston Model, public scrutiny and moreCllr Matthew Brown Leader of Preston City Council at the Guild Hall Preston - pictured in 2023 inside the venue The leader of Preston City Council has been

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Preston Rotary Club donates £12,000 to Let’s Grow PrestonPreston Rotary Club has donated £12,000 to Let's Grow Preston. The Rotary Club of Preston Guild decided to support Let’s Grow Preston after hearing o

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Preston City Council savings depend on how interest rates affect Animate borrowing plansPreston Town Hall in Lancaster Road Pic: Blog Preston The cost of borrowing to help fund Preston’s new cinema and leisure development could dictate whethe

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

National Football Museum brings new Pride of the Pitch exhibition to Lancashire Archives in PrestonDick, Kerr Ladies football team, Preston 1920 Pic: Preston Digital Archive A brand new exhibition by the National Football Museum is launching in Preston.

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Reputational damage to Preston City Council over Guild Hall saga ‘pretty serious’Preston Guild Hall in Lancaster Road Pic: Blog Preston The reputational damage to Preston City Council as a result of the long-running Guild Hall saga is 'p

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »