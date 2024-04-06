Devastating Hurricane Causes Severe Damage to Glasgow's Renfield St Stephen's Church

On Boxing Day 25 years ago, a hurricane raged across Scotland the likes of which hadn't been seen more than a generation. Across the country, winds of up to 110mph brought widespread chaos and devastation totalling more than £50 million - and Glasgow saw some of the worst of the damage in what was the most intense storm since Hurricane Low Q in the 1960s.
In the city centre, huge sections of the 180ft steeple of the historic Renfield St Stephen's Church were toppled, with several tonnes of masonry crashing through the roof of the church below. READ MORE: Glasgow's forgotten network of tunnels that weave and wind beneath our feet Renowned as one of the city's most beautiful ecclesiastical landmarks, St Stephen's on Bath Street, which had been nearing the end of the £100,000 renovation at the time, was smashed to pieces and left looking like a bomb sit
