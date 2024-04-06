Devastating Hurricane Causes Severe Damage to Glasgow's Renfield St Stephen's Church

On Boxing Day 25 years ago, a hurricane raged across Scotland the likes of which hadn't been seen more than a generation. Across the country, winds of up to 110mph brought widespread chaos and devastation totalling more than £50 million - and Glasgow saw some of the worst of the damage in what was the most intense storm since Hurricane Low Q in the 1960s.

In the city centre, huge sections of the 180ft steeple of the historic Renfield St Stephen's Church were toppled, with several tonnes of masonry crashing through the roof of the church below. READ MORE: Glasgow's forgotten network of tunnels that weave and wind beneath our feet Renowned as one of the city's most beautiful ecclesiastical landmarks, St Stephen's on Bath Street, which had been nearing the end of the £100,000 renovation at the time, was smashed to pieces and left looking like a bomb sit

Boxing Day Hurricane Scotland Glasgow Renfield St Stephen's Church Damage

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow's historic Hillhead Baptist Church to be demolishedA historic church in Glasgow's West End will be demolished despite a previous proposal to keep parts of it.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

The Glasgow church housing the bones of St Valentine that is popular for romantic proposalsThe bones of the saint's forearm were “rediscovered” in 1999, having been kept in a cardboard box for six years - and apparently it's common for Glasgow men to propose to their girlfriends in the church.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Plans to transform Glasgow south side former church into flats gets green lightGlasgow City Council's planning committee approved the proposals to turn the former Pollokshields West Church on Shields Road in the south side into 17 new flats.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Whitgift Church: The only church in the country where the clock can strike 13The first sentence of George Orwell’s acclaimed dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four reads: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.”

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Plans to transform Glasgow Maryhill community with £100m investment and 400 new homesWheatley Homes Glasgow and Glasgow City Council revealed updated plans to transform Wyndford in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »