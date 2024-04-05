Dev Patel: From Skins to Stardom

He was the boy wonder who started in Skins and has risen to become one of the UK film industry’s shining talents. Following his stint in the acclaimed E4 teen drama, Dev Patel had his major breakthrough in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire . This instant Danny Boyle classic put Patel in the shoes of Jamal Malik, an Indian Muslim from the Juhu slums of Mumbai.

A contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati – the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – Jamal battles his way to the grand prize, with a series of flashbacks recounting the incidents in his life that provided him with the answer to each question. It was a masterpiece – a winner of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture – and it firmly put Patel on the map. Since then the British born and bred star has shone in the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel series, stood out from the crowd in sci-fi thriller Chappie, and taken on the mantle of the titular Dickens character in The Personal History of David Copperfiel

Dev Patel Skins Slumdog Millionaire Film Industry Breakthrough Success

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Skins star Dev Patel is almost unrecognisable as he marks huge milestoneSkins star Dev Patel looked almost unrecognisable as he marked his directorial debut - a huge milestone in his career.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Dev Patel looks smitten with longtime girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey as they arrive at LA premiere...Dev Patel stars in the action-packed new trailer for the movie 'Monkey Man', which premiers April 5th in theaters. The movie was produced by Jordan Peele, and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey make red carpet debut at 'Monkey Man' premiereThe actor and actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of 'Monkey Man' together, making their first official red carpet debut as a couple. They prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and their love first bloomed on the set of 'Hotel Mumbai'.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Monkey Man Is a Jumbled Parable Made With HeartDev Patel as Kid in his directorial debut, Monkey Man

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey Finally Make Their Relationship Red-Carpet-OfficialDev Patel and girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey make their first red-carpet appearance as a couple since their relationship started seven years ago.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Critics Are All Saying The Same Thing After Watching Dev Patel's Directorial DebutMonkey Man received a standing ovation when it premiered at SXSW earlier this week.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »