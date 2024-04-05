Dev Patel: From Skins to Stardom

He was the boy wonder who started in Skins and has risen to become one of the UK film industry’s shining talents. Following his stint in the acclaimed E4 teen drama, Dev Patel had his major breakthrough in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire . This instant Danny Boyle classic put Patel in the shoes of Jamal Malik, an Indian Muslim from the Juhu slums of Mumbai.
A contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati – the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – Jamal battles his way to the grand prize, with a series of flashbacks recounting the incidents in his life that provided him with the answer to each question. It was a masterpiece – a winner of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture – and it firmly put Patel on the map. Since then the British born and bred star has shone in the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel series, stood out from the crowd in sci-fi thriller Chappie, and taken on the mantle of the titular Dickens character in The Personal History of David Copperfiel
