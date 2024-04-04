Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey make red carpet debut at 'Monkey Man' premiere

The actor, who co-wrote, directed and is the lead role of the new action-thriller, looked sharp in a tailored teal suit worn over a slate-grey T-shirt as he stepped out to a crowd of doting fans on Wednesday. Looking equally elegant, Tilda hit the red carpet in an eclectic, ruffle-adorned dress from Chanel's FW23 collection. The Australian actress, Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures ' Monkey Man '.

Her glossy brunette bob was swept into a chic side-parting, as she added a rosy lip to complete her natural beauty glow. The couple, who made their first official red carpet debut together at the event, prefer to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight. Their love first bloomed on the set of Hotel Mumbai, which was shot in Adelaide, Tilda's native hometown. Some could say that fate called their meet-cute, which came about after the film's lead female actress, Teresa Palmer, was forced to pull out due to her pregnancy

