Determining the Politics of Baldur's Gate 3 Party Members

Here's what you need to know about me: I'm not well. I'm a kind of thwarted commissar. In a righteous world I'd have been born in the late 1760s, just in time to become some sort of political adjutant in the French Revolution, weighing the loyalties of deposed members of the nobility before meeting my own sticky end at the hands of a Girondin plot.

Alas, I was born in 1993, just in time to experience a devastating financial crisis and get a Facebook account, so I have to channel my energies elsewhere. Today, that"elsewhere" is Baldur's Gate 3, which this outlet has somehow managed to cover extensively since its August release without once determining which of your party members is most likely to declare themselves Antipope. Well, that ends today. By rigorous scientific testing (a .png of a political compass I found online) and my own personal expertise (I care a lot about things that don't matter), I have been able to pinpoint the exact politics of your tadpole-infected Baldur's Gate 3 party members to within a nanometer of accuracy. No retreat, no surrende





