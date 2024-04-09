Determining Fitness Levels with Three Exercises

There are three exercises you can perform to determine how fit you are. The tests include planks, push ups and a mobility test..how well would you do?. READ MORE:You might ace your weekly spin class, or be able to lift super heavy weights - but does that mean you're physically fit? Meeting the basic fitness recommendations for your age is crucial, as being slightly below par can lead to a dramatic increase in heart disease risk.

Now, experts at the University of California Los Angeles and mega-gym Equinox have detailed the four science-backed exercises that best indicate your fitness levels. Your performance of each of the movements - which include push ups and running for a mile - measure how much your muscle mass, mobility and cardiovascular systems have declined. Fitness experts from Equinox have computed a handy chart (below) that tells you exactly where you should be for your age in upper body strength. Starting at age 30, you begin losing anywhere from three to eight percent of your muscle mass per decade, according to endocrinologists from the University of Southern California. 'Exercise is the closest thing we’ve found to a magic pill for combating the effects of aging,' said Linda P Fried, the dean of Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Michael Crandall, a certified strength and conditioning specialist at E by Equinox gym, told the Wall Street Journal that the four 'test' exercises monitor strength, cardiovascular efficiency and mobilit

Fitness Exercises Muscle Mass Mobility Cardiovascular Systems Health

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Office issues pollen warning as Yorkshire set for weekend hayfever bombPollen levels across Yorkshire are set to reach high levels this weekend

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Three quads stolen in thefts from three properties, police sayPolice have launched an appeal for information

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Newcastle United: Three positives and three negatives from Everton drawAhead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps leaves three dead: Three survivors rescued and taken to...Three people including an American teenager were killed in a huge avalanche in Switzerland on Easter Monday, police have confirmed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps leaves three dead: Three survivors rescued and taken to...Three people including an American teenager were killed in a huge avalanche in Switzerland on Easter Monday, police have confirmed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Swiss Alps helicopter crash kills three people and injures three moreThe helicopter skidded off its landing zone.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »