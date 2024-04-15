Determined Dad Takes on Sahara Desert Challenge to Raise Funds for Children's Hospital

A determined dad is in the midst of a gruelling physical challenge through the Sahara Desert to raise vital children for a hospital who treated his premature baby boy. Mark Innes is battling through the Marathon Des Sables , a punishing trek across Morocco, which will see the 35-year-old complete six physical challenge in six days.

Ashley said: "It is a crazy challenge. It's 252km in six days, and he is entirely self-sufficient while he's over there. He's funded it all himself, his plane over to Morocco, all his equipment, his sleeping bag and mat. Top news stories today "He's on day two now, he's ran 90km, and he's already raised £18k, with another £8k due in shortly from some business partners. It's absolutely amazing to see the level of support he's had, and we hope we can keep pushing and hit the £50k mark for a charity that really deserves it."

