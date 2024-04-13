Detective Inspector Sacked for Groping Women on Drunken Night Out

A detective inspector who flashed his police badge before groping three young women on a drunken night out has been sacked after 28 years of service. Nick Bellamy, who worked in South Wales Police's economic crime unit, was found to have touched the inner thigh of one woman, the breast of another and the bottom of a third during a night socialising with colleagues at a pub in Cardiff .
The 52-year-old's misconduct began when he approached a woman, referred to as Miss A in the hearing in Bridgend, south Wales, who was out with her friends. Bellamy then showed off his police badge to the woman, who told the panel she had drunk 'two or three' beers by this point, before placing his hand on her right thigh. Miss A said the detective, who admitted to having seven or eights pints as well as white wine before he arrived at the bar, was 'all over the place' and 'more gone' than she was when he began 'stroking the inside of with his hand'. The shocked woman then pointed out Bellamy's behaviour to her friend, referred to as Miss C, who took her to the dancefloor
