Detective Inspector Sacked for Groping Women on Drunken Night Out

A detective inspector who flashed his police badge before groping three young women on a drunken night out has been sacked after 28 years of service. Nick Bellamy, who worked in South Wales Police's economic crime unit, was found to have touched the inner thigh of one woman, the breast of another and the bottom of a third during a night socialising with colleagues at a pub in Cardiff .

The 52-year-old's misconduct began when he approached a woman, referred to as Miss A in the hearing in Bridgend, south Wales, who was out with her friends. Bellamy then showed off his police badge to the woman, who told the panel she had drunk 'two or three' beers by this point, before placing his hand on her right thigh. Miss A said the detective, who admitted to having seven or eights pints as well as white wine before he arrived at the bar, was 'all over the place' and 'more gone' than she was when he began 'stroking the inside of with his hand'. The shocked woman then pointed out Bellamy's behaviour to her friend, referred to as Miss C, who took her to the dancefloor

Detective Inspector Sacked Groping Drunken Night Out Police Badge Misconduct Pub Cardiff Victims Crime

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Off-duty cop nips to Greggs for her lunch and got more than she bargained forDetective Inspector McDonald was collecting lunch for herself and some colleagues

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sleazy cop flashed badge before sexually touching three women on boozy night outShamed Detective Inspector Nick Bellamy has been sacked after a misconduct panel found he touched the inner thigh of a woman, the breast of another, and the bottom of a third.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford begs not to be sacked live on airDuring the latest edition of ITV talkshow Loose Women, longtime panellist Gloria Hunniford asked producers not to fire her - 'I would find it difficult to say goodbye'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Leicester women’s manager SACKED after probe into alleged relationship with own player...Will Pugh and Rob Maul discuss Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool’s chances in the Premier League title race

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Willie Kirk sacked by Leicester City Women after disciplinary process finds breach of code of conductWillie Kirk has been sacked by Leicester City Women after an internal disciplinary process found the manager 'breached the team's code of conduct'.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Willie Kirk sacked by Leicester Women after disciplinary process finds breach of code of conductWillie Kirk has been sacked by Leicester City Women after an internal disciplinary process found the manager 'breached the team's code of conduct'.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »