Detective fulfills promise as last member of gang found guilty of PC's murder

A detective has finally fulfilled a 20-year-old promise he made to PC Sharon Beshenivsky's husband, as the last member of the armed gang responsible for her death has been found guilty of murder. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, has finally been brought to justice almost 19 years after PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot dead at point blank range — and her colleague PC Teresa Milburn seriously wounded — as they interrupted a raid at a Bradford travel agents on November 18, 2005.
PC Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, was coming to the end of her shift and was due to head home to join in with celebrations for her daughter's fourth birthday when she was shot through the heart and died on the pavement. Detective Andy Brennan recalled how he and husband Paul Beshenivsky were surrounded by unopened cards and presents when he vowed to bring all of those responsible for the PC's death to justice
