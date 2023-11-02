Details released for Bridgnorth's Remembrance weekend including rolling road closure

The Royal British Legion (RBL) Bridgnorth Remembrance Service weekend begins on Armstice Day, Saturday, November 11.

A short service is set to take place in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle at the War Memorial at 10.45am, where all members of the public are invited to attend to remember loved ones and those who have died in conflicts.

Sunday's Remembrance service in the town on November 12 will start with a formal parade from Whitburn Street where participating organisations, clubs and personnel are requested to form up at 10.10am. The RAF cadet band will lead the parade from the top of Whitburn Street adjacent to the High Street followed by the RBL and veterans, uniformed organisations and the children’s associations - the same parade format as in previous years.Those wishing to support the Remembrance service parade can line the footpaths leading to the castle grounds. All members of the public are welcome to participate in the service conducted in the castle grounds which will commence at 10.45am. headtopics.com

After the Act of Remembrance, organisations and personal wreaths will be laid at the town’s war memorial. On conclusion of the Act of Remembrance, a church service will be conducted in St Mary’s Church, beginning at 11.30am.

Bridgnorth Town Council announced that a rolling road closure will be in place on November 12 from 9.30am as the parade goes by. Northgate, St Mary's Street, East Castle Street and New Road will be closed from 10.15am. All road closures will be lifted by 10.50am. headtopics.com

John Whitty, chairman of RBL Bridgnorth, said:"Those wishing to march in memory of a loved one or lay a wreath are welcome to join the RBL contingent."

