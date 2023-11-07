Detached House with Stunning Golf Course Views for Sale

For all you golf lovers out there, this beautifully presented detached house in scenic surroundings goes up for sale for offers over £600,000. Famous for its links golf courses with Turnberry, Royal Troon and Prestwick all nearby. There are also countless other golf courses in the region. The property is situated just a few hundred metres from the beach and offers stunning views of famous Ailsa Craig and the Isle of Arran.

Constructed in the early 1800s of stone under a red rosemary clay roof, the property occupies an extensive corner plot which is approximately one acre in size.The light and spacious accommodation has a natural and practical flow to the layout. Internally the property has some wonderful features that combine with modern comforts. There are original bay windows, focal fireplaces, and above all, generously proportioned rooms, making a beautifully balanced home. The property comprises six spacious and versatile bedrooms including a beautiful principal bedroom with a well-appointed en suite bathroom, ensuring the property is suitable for all family setups. Upstairs has incredible sea views and there are four bedrooms, the principal with en suite. There is also a separate family bathroom.

