Desperate to Dodge Dengue, Argentines Run Out of Repellent

Desperate to dodge dengue, Argentines are running out of repellent as the number of dengue cases continues to rise in the country. Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has become a major health concern in Argentina , with thousands of cases reported in recent months. The surge in dengue cases has led to a shortage of mosquito repellent in many areas, leaving people vulnerable to mosquito bites and the risk of contracting the disease.

Health authorities are urging the public to take preventive measures, such as wearing long sleeves and using mosquito nets, to protect themselves from dengue

