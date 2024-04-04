Desperate search for missing Scots gran who vanished in black Kia Venga car

A desperate search is underway to trace a missing Scots gran who vanished in a black Kia Venga car. Angela Keenan. 58, was last seen in the Laxton Drive area of Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire at 7am on Tuesday, April 2. She has not been seen or heard from since. Police investigating her disappearance believe she could be travelling in the motor, with registration SD63 VLL as concerns are mounting over Angela's welfare.
Her daughter, Erin Mcgowan, begged members of the public to look out for her mum in quiet areas in the central belt, including a number of beauty spots. Writing on Facebook, she said Angela is known to walk in areas such as Ben A'an, Falls of Falloch, Conic Hill. Erin said: "Please everyone keep sharing! Still not a single clue of where my mum could possibly be. Please look out for a black Kia Venga regi. SD63 VLL. If you see anything at all please get in contact. If anyone is going to any walking places such as Ben A'an, Falls of Falloch, Conic Hil
