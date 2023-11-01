Desperate Parents Plead with Hamas to Release Child Hostages

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

The desperate parents of 32 child hostages snatched by Hamas pleaded yesterday with the terror group to release them. The Sun is today publishing the names and photos of the innocent kids to back the plea of their distraught families: “Please free our children.” Clockwise from left: Emilia Aloni, 5, Raz Katz Asher, 4, Aviv Katz Asher, 2, Ofir Engel, 17, Erez Kalderon, 12, Avigail Idan, 3, Yuval Engel, 11, Eitan Yahalomi, 12. Clockwise from left: Noam Avigdori, 12, Amit Shani, 16, Yuly Konio, 3, Sahar Kalderon, 16, Hila Rotem-Shoshani, 13, Ema Konio, 3, Tal Goldstein-Almog, 9, Agam Goldstein-Almog, 17 Dafna Eyakim, 15, and her sister Ella, eight, were among 32 child hostages — one just nine months old — taken in the bloodthirsty raid on Mother Mayaan, 50, laid bare her desperation as a photo emerged of her tearful girls on mattresses in a tunnel under Gaza. channel Telegram by Hamas with the Arabic message: “Dress them in prayer clothes” — a taunt as they are in pyjamas. It is a horrific image for any parent, but Mayaan was desperate for The Sun to publish it to highlight the hostages’ ordeal. The divorcee told how the girls had gone to stay with their dad near the Gaza border to celebrate the 17th anniversary of his kibbutz, Nahal Oz. Tragically, the dad, his new partner and her teenage son were all killed, while the two girls were taken to Gaza

IDF Eliminates Hamas Commander Behind Paragliding Terror PlotThe IDF has wiped out the Hamas commander who conjured the October 7 bloodbath plot to paraglide terrorists into Israel. Footage shared by the IDF showed the moment the terror boss's home is completely blown up by Israeli jets. He had previously led Hamas's aerial units and contributed to the development of the organisation's UAVs and paragliders,'s security agency Shin Bet said Abu Ajina's elimination is a significant blow to Hamas's ability to disrupt the IDF's operations on the ground. Israeli troops have continued advancing deeper on the ground as they were pictured marching through Gaza and said they struck over 300 targets overnight. The tunnels are a key objective for Tel Aviv as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas in the country's The twisted video description provided by Hamas read: "A number of Zionist prisoners held by Al-Qassam send a message to Netanyahu and the Zionist government." Hamas - known for its psychological warfare tactics - released the video on its social networks, which was disseminated rapidly by foreign and Israeli media. Israel officials say Abu Ajina's elimination is a significant blow to Hamas's ability to disrupt the IDF's operations on the ground