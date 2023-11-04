Desperate Mum Demands Meeting Over Broken Promise for Lifesaving Drug

A DESPERATE mum is demanding a face-to-face meeting with senior Scottish ministers over a ‘broken promise’ to facilitate a lifesaving drug for her son. Lisa Quarrell needs to find £1500 every month for a private prescription for medical cannabis to treat 11-year-old Cole Thomson’s rare form of epilepsy. The schoolboy was suffering up to 20 seizures a day before a daily dose of cannabis-based Bedrolite helped to bring his condition under control.

Cole has gone from being confined to a wheelchair to playing football, but the ongoing financial pressure to fund his treatment is bringing an unbearable burden on his family.secretary, gave her personal assurances that he would try to help with the bureaucracy around the drug being prescribed on the NHS. But she says despite repeated attempts to contact him via his office, nothing has ever been done and she is now being met with a wall of silence. Lisa explained: “Mr Yousaf listened at length to Cole’s case and about how his life had been transformed by taking Bedrolite daily. “He promised me that he would go away and see how the Scottish Government could help, how it could facilitate his treatment without us having to pay for it privately. That was more than a year ago, and we’ve heard nothing.Lisa says she has only managed to pay for Cole’s treatment with the help of a group of big-hearted local businesses who were rallied by ice-cream magnet David Equ

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILY_RECORD: Mum's desperate bid to find only food autistic daughter, 5, will eatEmma Armstrong is desperate to get her hand on Aldi's organic spaghetti bolognese Mamia baby food for her five-year-old, Libby Crossfield.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TIMES: Humza Yousef challenged to help epilepsy-stricken East Kilbride boyA DESPERATE mum is demanding a meeting with senior Scottish ministers over a ‘broken promise’ to facilitate a lifesaving drug.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_TIMES: Humza Yousaf challenged to help epilepsy-stricken East Kilbride boyA DESPERATE mum is demanding a meeting with senior Scottish ministers over a ‘broken promise’ to facilitate a lifesaving drug.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester United Desperate to Bounce Back Against FulhamManchester United will be desperate to get themselves back on track when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

THE YORKSHIRE POST: The country is broken and in desperate need of change - Yorkshire Post LettersFrom: Mike Baldwin, Raven Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

GLASGOW_LIVE: Glasgow key-less Range Rover thieves ram cops in desperate getaway bidTraffic cops tried to pull over the vehicle after being alerted to the key-less theft of a Range Rover in the Springburn area of the city. There were no reported injures following the pursuit.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »