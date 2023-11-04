Desperate Mum Demands Meeting Over Broken Promise for Lifesaving Drug

A DESPERATE mum is demanding a face-to-face meeting with senior Scottish ministers over a ‘broken promise’ to facilitate a lifesaving drug for her son. Lisa Quarrell needs to find £1500 every month for a private prescription for medical cannabis to treat 11-year-old Cole Thomson’s rare form of epilepsy. The schoolboy was suffering up to 20 seizures a day before a daily dose of cannabis-based Bedrolite helped to bring his condition under control.
Cole has gone from being confined to a wheelchair to playing football, but the ongoing financial pressure to fund his treatment is bringing an unbearable burden on his family.secretary, gave her personal assurances that he would try to help with the bureaucracy around the drug being prescribed on the NHS. But she says despite repeated attempts to contact him via his office, nothing has ever been done and she is now being met with a wall of silence. Lisa explained: “Mr Yousaf listened at length to Cole’s case and about how his life had been transformed by taking Bedrolite daily. “He promised me that he would go away and see how the Scottish Government could help, how it could facilitate his treatment without us having to pay for it privately. That was more than a year ago, and we’ve heard nothing.Lisa says she has only managed to pay for Cole’s treatment with the help of a group of big-hearted local businesses who were rallied by ice-cream magnet David Equ
