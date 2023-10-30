'Desperate' family make plea for information after 'loving and happy' man disappears

CCTV showing the last recorded sighting of Justin Henry on October 15 at a drive-thru McDonald's in Croydon

The family of a missing 34-year-old have made an emotional plea for information as police appealed for CCTV.Around 9.50pm he was spotted in his car, a silver Mercedes E Class, on CCTV buying food at a McDonald's drive-thru on London Road in Croydon.

Officers believe Mr Henry then drove from the restaurant to the nearby Waddon New Road where his car remained for around two-and-a-half hours.It is unclear who was driving the car when it arrived on Kingswood Drive shortly after 1am on October 16 due to unclear CCTV image of the driver.Credit: Met Police/Family handout headtopics.com

A spokesperson for Mr Henry's family said: "Our family is devastated and want answers. Justin is a loving and happy person and wouldn’t hurt a fly. "This is a plea to the public for information on where Justin is. This could be your son or loved one.Mr Henry was reported missing to police on October 16.Two men, aged 29 and 28, have been charged in connection with the police investigation.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on October 18 and she has since been bailed.Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know… headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvnews »

CCTV footage released of missing man last seen at McDonald's drive-thruPolice have released CCTV footage of a missing man who was last seen buying food at a McDonald's drive-thru two weeks ago. Justin Henry, 34, was reported missing on October 16 and was last seen at his partner's home in Brixton. The CCTV footage shows him buying a meal at a McDonald's drive-thru in Croydon on Sunday night. His family is desperate for answers and has issued a plea for information about his whereabouts. Read more ⮕

Brixton Village: A Historic Market at the Heart of a Multicultural CommunityDiscover the rich history of Brixton Village, a thriving market that has been a cultural and commercial hub for over 160 years. From its origins as the shopping capital of south London to its role in attracting creatives like Van Gogh and Charlie Chaplin, explore the vibrant and independent spirit of this multicultural community. Read more ⮕

Bustling Brixton Market in the 1960sPathé's report showcases the vibrant Brixton Market in the 1960s, offering a wide range of products from clothes to exotic imported foods. Despite periods of popularity and decline, the market has been a central part of the Brixton community for 160 years. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street: Stu's desperate search for dirt on Eliza's fatherStu hires a private investigator to find something on Eliza's father, but the PI comes up empty-handed. Stu's anger grows when Eliza admits to falling asleep in class after watching a horror movie all night. Read more ⮕

Family from Massachusetts Desperate to Escape Gaza Amidst ConflictA family from Medway, Massachusetts, is stuck in Gaza after Hamas launched an attack in Israel. Despite assurances of an evacuation plan, the family is still waiting for a way to safety, huddled together and trying to protect their 1-year-old son. Read more ⮕

Seagull snatches pet dog, owners launch desperate appealA seagull snatched a beloved pet dog from a garden, leaving the owners distraught. The owners launched a social media appeal to find their chihuahua, but it seems that the dog did not survive the incident. Read more ⮕