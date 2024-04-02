Desirable Home for Sale Next to Luxurious Spa in Cheshire

A desirable home has come on the market in Cheshire in a sought-after spot next door to one of the country's most luxurious spas. The detached home is up for sale in the village of Tilston in a private gated development named Stretton Green, which backs onto the award-winning Carden Park.

The new owner of this £940,000 property will not only get to own a beautiful four-bed home set in the countryside, but residents living on the prestigious estate get direct access to Carden Park - and an annual discounted membership. The Spa at Carden has an impressive array of awards under its belt, and recently won Best Luxury Countryside Spa, Best Luxury Romantic Destination Spa in Northern Europe and Best Luxury Hotel Spa in Northern Europe in The World Luxury Spa Awards 202

