Designer Perfume Reduced in Price at Superdrug

A designer perfume has been reduced in price at Superdrug . Dolce and Gabbana's L'Imperatrice perfume is now half price, going down from £62 to only £31. Shoppers are loving the bargain buy, with many so impressed by the perfume they are calling it 'divine'. Others have said they get compliments whenever they wear it, and claim it lasts for hours. Superdrug 's £31 deal seems to be the cheapest on the market currently.

At The Perfume Shop the Dolce and Gabbana perfume is priced at its original £62 price tag. At Boots, it is on offer for £40. A description of the perfume on Superdrug reads: "Exotic fruits giving way to a musky base for charismatic women who want to live as a movie star. Flamboyant and energetic, for L’Impératrice life is a movie and she is its heroine." In the reviews section, shoppers have left more than 100 five-star reviews. One shopper wrote: "A colleague wafted past me and she smelt divine. "I thought I have to get that whatever it i

