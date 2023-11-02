DeSantis discusses primary campaign, sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard and expressed optimism for his campaign in the early primary states of Iowa and New HampshireThe presidential hopeful has begun prioritizing the Granite State as former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley continues to gain momentum in early-voting states.shows him and Haley tied in a distant second place behind former President Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview with NBC10 Boston, DeSantis says he's comfortable with the current standing of his campaign."I would not trade places with anybody for where we are in Iowa, and I think our pathway to New Hampshire is strong, as well," he said.

We pressed DeSantis on that, asking if the political headwinds he's facing have caused him to put more emphasis on the first-in-the-nation primary. "I was always committed to doing the first two states full monte," said DeSantis."My view is, those two, we're going to be going back and forth for the rest of this year and into January.""You just can't operate a country like this, there isn't enough room and resources to have millions of people pouring in," DeSantis said. headtopics.com

NBC10 Boston asked DeSantis about his decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard and whether it was simply a political stunt. "It definitely had an effect that put this on the map like no one thought possible," DeSantis said."Martha's Vineyard said they were sanctuary, they didn't want to follow through with that, but it got a lot of media attention, way more than I thought would happen.""I would not try to restrain , they need to deal with this problem once and for all. This is a terrorist group that wants a second holocaust," said DeSantis said.

The Middle East situation is likely to come up at the third GOP debate next Wednesday in Miami. DeSantis says he's preparing to face off against his Republican counterparts and is excited to see fewer faces on the stage. headtopics.com

