Des Buckingham's Return to Oxford United: A Homecoming Journey

Des Buckingham , the head coach of Oxford United , talks about his return to his hometown club after managing in New Zealand, Australia, and India. Despite his young age of 39, Buckingham has accumulated over 20 years of experience in football management . He started his coaching career at Oxford and then went on to work in various countries before coming back to his roots.

Buckingham expresses his gratitude for the support he received from the academy director, Les Taylor, and former coaches Mickey Lewis and Chris Wilder

