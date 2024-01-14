Derry reach final of Dr McKenna Cup with win over Armagh

Derry are through to the final of the 2024 Dr McKenna Cup as Shane McGuigan’s 10-point haul helped them to a four-point win over Armagh at the Box-It Athletic Grounds. The sides were level, 1-4 to 0-7 at half-time, but Mickey Harte’s side finished on top to set-up a meeting with either Donegal or Monaghan next weekend. Derry made the brighter start to the game and were 0-3 to no-score ahead after 10 minutes after points from Conor Doherty, Shane McGuigan and Cormac Murphy.

Armagh were indebted to Blaine Hughes for making a smart save to deny Diarmuid Baker early on and corner-back Sean Conlon opened his side’s account after 12 minutes. The hosts were soon level as Conlon was quickest to react when Oisin O’Neill’s shot dropped short, but Derry finished the half strongly with Shane McGuigan converting a couple of brilliant long-range frees. Two further McGuigan frees on the restart made it a run of five unanswered points from Derry, but Armagh took the lead when Cian McConville’s shot looked destined for the bottom corner before Odhran Lynch made a remarkable sav





BelfastLive » / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sunderland Fans React to Ticket Allocation for FA Cup MatchSunderland fans have been reacting to the announcement of how many tickets Newcastle United fans have been allocated for the FA Cup match on 6 January 2024. Fans express disappointment and frustration, questioning managerial appointment and club ownership.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Northampton secures dramatic win over Toulon in Champions CupTom Lockett's late try seals a thrilling bonus-point victory for Northampton over Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup. Two yellow cards for Toulon leave them with 13 players, giving Northampton the advantage in the closing minutes. Despite injuries and a comeback from Toulon, Northampton manages to secure the win.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Newcastle United Fan Speculates Conspiracy Behind Away Draws in Cup CompetitionsA Newcastle United fan discusses the possibility of a conspiracy behind the team's frequent away draws in cup competitions since the takeover.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

The City Baths: A Sanctuary Through Troubled TimesFrom nine years old to 90, and the "swimming Sixties" to the present day, it seems everyone raised on the banks of the River Foyle has a story tell about the City Baths. It stayed open right through the Troubles, providing a sanctuary from the rioting, gun battles and bombings. Carmel Gorman, a coach at City of Derry Swimming Club for more than half a century, shares her experience of finding a job ad that changed her life.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Wycombe Wanderers suffer eighth consecutive league game without a winTaylor Perry's first-half strike made it eight league games without a win for Wycombe Wanderers as Shrewsbury Town won for the third time in four league and cup games.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Saudi Arabia PIF's Investment in Newcastle United and Saudi Pro LeagueSaudi Arabia PIF purchased a controlling stake in Newcastle United and later invested in Saudi Pro League clubs to boost the league's global standing and potentially host the World Cup.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »