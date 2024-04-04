Derry and Donegal to face each other in the championship after six years

The quarter-final meeting of Derry and Donegal on 20 April will see Jim McGuinness and Mickey Harte face each other in the championship for the first time since McGuinness led Donegal to a last-eight win over Harte's Tyrone in 2013. Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary with in-game clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website.
With the breathless nature of the inter-county season these days, we find ourselves on the cusp of another Ulster Championship just days after The Ulster Championship is perennially regarded as the most fiercely competitive provincial competition. This year should - for the most part - be no different. From Mickey Harte attempting to lead Derry to a hat-trick of Ulster titles to Jim McGuinness overseeing Donegal in championship action for the first time since 2014, there are plenty of sub-plots to ensure a gripping road to the final on 12 May
Derry Donegal Championship Jim Mcguinness Mickey Harte Ulster Championship
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »