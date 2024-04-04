Derry and Donegal to face each other in the championship after six years

The quarter-final meeting of Derry and Donegal on 20 April will see Jim McGuinness and Mickey Harte face each other in the championship for the first time since McGuinness led Donegal to a last-eight win over Harte's Tyrone in 2013. Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary with in-game clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website.

With the breathless nature of the inter-county season these days, we find ourselves on the cusp of another Ulster Championship just days after The Ulster Championship is perennially regarded as the most fiercely competitive provincial competition. This year should - for the most part - be no different. From Mickey Harte attempting to lead Derry to a hat-trick of Ulster titles to Jim McGuinness overseeing Donegal in championship action for the first time since 2014, there are plenty of sub-plots to ensure a gripping road to the final on 12 May

Derry Donegal Championship Jim Mcguinness Mickey Harte Ulster Championship

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCNewsNI / 🏆 95. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Allianz Football League: Harte hails Derry character in shootout win over Dubs in finalDerry manager Mickey Harte praises the attitude of his team after beating Dublin on penalties in a dramatic Division One final.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Donegal boss Jim McGuinness gives his take on the League finals debate'I played in the Railway Cup and I loved it. People talked that competition down into oblivion. The same is going on now with the provincial Championships and the same is going on now with the Leagues.'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Facing Dublin right now is a frightening prospect says Derry boss Mickey HarteThe All-Ireland chaqmpions men have been awesome at Croke Park over the past month, beating Kerry by 10 points and trouncing Tyrone by 21 points

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Brendan Rogers on “the biggest takeaway” from Mickey Harte’s arrival with DerryDerry’s only defeat this year came against Dublin and they'll face the All-Ireland champions again in Sunday's Division One final at Croke Park

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Fixture details confirmed for Allianz Football League FinalsDerry, Armagh, Donegal and Down will all be action at Croker over Easter

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »