Dermot Gallagher's Review on Controversial Decision in Fulham v Newcastle United Match

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports . The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Fulham v Newcastle United match. With the game goalless and only 15 of the 90 minutes remaining, a cross by Gordon from the right ends up reaching Fabian Schar beyond the far post, he drills the ball past Leno in the Fulham goal.
The referee Sam Allison gives the goal but then VAR sends him to the screen at the side of the pitch to consider a possible foul by Dan Burn on a defender when the cross comes in, Allison then disallowing the ‘goal’. “Foul for me.” Dermot Gallagher says the Burn challenge / foul ‘stops him from heading the ball’, this is simply not the case as the cross was too high for either Bassey or Burn to get to. Forgetting about which team you support, I reckon with this kind of incident, as a fan you would expect the goal to stand BUT if it is your team who have conceded, then you HOPE you might get lucky and see it disallowe
