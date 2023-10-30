Dermot Gallagher delivers Rangers vs Hearts Ref Watch verdict

With Philippe Clement's side a goal down, the hosts were awarded a second spot-kick of the game in the 90th minute for a Peter Haring foul on Connor Goldson after a VAR check by referee John Beaton.

Hearts boss Naismith slammed the decision at full-time, but for ex-whistler Gallagher, he can see why the spot-kick was awarded. After the penalty was scored, Rangers substitute Danilo completed the turnaround by heading home the winner in the third of nine added minutes.

On the penalty call, Gallagher told Sky Sports:"Back post isn't it. Sees him pull the shirt and holds onto it. Alerts the referee and he goes and looks and gives a penalty. Hard not to give a penalty when you see that."Naismith was also disappointed with this call when he spoke to the press after the game. He explained: “The game hinges on the penalty decision. I don’t think it is a penalty. headtopics.com

“At every corner there was blocking, where Rangers players were not even interested in the ball. All they are doing is looking at our man, blocking our player. “I spoke to officials during the game who said if that happened and it was given as a goal, it would be given as a foul.“John Lundstram is not even interested in the ball, all he is doing is looking at our player and he blocks him and then it is given by VAR.

“I spoke to the referee who said he never gets shown any video footage of any block happening. He said it (video) didn’t go that far back but it is pretty obvious.“VAR should see there is a foul happened before the two players (Haring and Goldson) make contact. headtopics.com

"Then the penalty in the first half. There is two minutes added on and that is given in the 48th minute. Small details can have a big impact."

