Dermot Gallagher assesses major incidents in yesterday's game

Dermot Gallagher , a former official in the Premier League , has analysed all of the major incidents from yesterday's pulsating game. Speaking on Sky Sports ' Ref Watch this morning, he went through each instance one by one alongside his fellow panelists, including Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith. Gallagher said:"It's a good intervention. The referee can't see it on the field. You see here, he lifts his arm up and puts it towards the ball. There's no doubt in my mind.
"John Beaton goes to the screen, sees it, comes back, and simulates exactly what he did by showing that it taps him on the elbow." ⚽️ Dermot Gallagher assesses the big Old Firm incidents on Ref Watch and believes referee John Beaton got them all right 🔽Warnock added:"He's thinking he's going to have someone coming in the challenge him, so he's trying to protect himself. It's similar to the Dan Burn one before - when you jump, you don't jump with your arms by your side, you always jump with a physical aspect, thinking there's going to be contact from somewhere. Listen, though, he's made an error and he's been caught." Smith:"I wonder is he trying to keep his arm tucked in? I think because of the position his arm was in, it was always going to be given. Sometimes defenders are defending differently now in terms of their arm positions because they're worried about things being give
Dermot Gallagher Premier League Incidents Game Analysis Referee John Beaton Decisions
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »