Derek Hough's Wife Cleared to Dance Again After Brain Surgery

Derek Hough 's wife Hayley Erbert has been 'cleared' to dance again — four months after suffering a cranial hematoma that required emergency brain surgery . On Friday, the couple formally announced that Erbert, 29, would be rejoining Hough, 38, on the Symphony Of Dance tour in just over a week. 'Hi everyone, I am so excited to announce I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony Of Dance tour, and I will be dancing when the tour begins April 14th in Melbourne, Florida,' Erbert told fans.
'We cannot wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all of our fans and thank them,' Hough chimed. 'Thank you all for the amazing support you've shown during this time,' the Dancing With The Stars pro and judge added. 'So, we cannot wait, and we will see you very very soo
