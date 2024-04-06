Derek Hough's Wife Cleared to Dance Again After Brain Surgery

Derek Hough 's wife Hayley Erbert has been 'cleared' to dance again — four months after suffering a cranial hematoma that required emergency brain surgery . On Friday, the couple formally announced that Erbert, 29, would be rejoining Hough, 38, on the Symphony Of Dance tour in just over a week. 'Hi everyone, I am so excited to announce I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony Of Dance tour, and I will be dancing when the tour begins April 14th in Melbourne, Florida,' Erbert told fans.

'We cannot wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all of our fans and thank them,' Hough chimed. 'Thank you all for the amazing support you've shown during this time,' the Dancing With The Stars pro and judge added. 'So, we cannot wait, and we will see you very very soo

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Dance Brain Surgery Symphony Of Dance Tour

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Attend Hulu Launch After Erbert's Clearance to DanceDerek Hough and Hayley Erbert attended the star-studded launch of Hulu on Disney+ in Los Angeles on Friday — just hours after announcing that Erbert is 'cleared' to dance again four months after she suffered a cranial hematoma.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Derek and Julianne Hough mourn devastating family loss, share emotional tributesThe siblings are best known for appearing on Dancing with the Stars together

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert updates fans for the first time as she reveals her skull scar after emergency surgeryThe Dancing With Star’s wife underwent emergency craniectomy and subsequent skull repair surgery

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Julianne Hough takes the plunge with jaw-dropping new look after dramatic haircutThe DWTS host has a new haircut for the New Year

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Julianne Hough makes cryptic comment as she opens up about need to 'release some tears'The Dancing with the Stars host took to her Instagram Stories

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

DWTS' Julianne Hough looks incredible in daring see-through lace gownThis appearance follows her recent announcement regarding the 2024 Dancing With The Stars tour

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »