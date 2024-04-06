Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Attend Hulu Launch After Erbert's Clearance to Dance

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attended the star-studded launch of Hulu on Disney+ in Los Angeles on Friday — just hours after announcing that Erbert is 'cleared' to dance again four months after she suffered a cranial hematoma . The 29-year-old professional dancer and her 38-year-old husband appeared to be in high spirits at the event, as they flashed a pair of wide smiles while posing for a duo of photos.

Erbert - who made her official return to red carpet events last month - stood out while wearing a white button-up shirt that had been tucked into a floral-print dress at the event. She completed her look with high-heeled shoes and a pair of chic earrings, while Hough opted for a light blue double-breasted jacket and matching pants. On Friday, the couple formally announced that Erbert, 29, would be rejoining Hough, 38, on the Symphony Of Dance tour in just over a wee

