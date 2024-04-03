Derek Chisora offered all-British showdown with Joe Joyce

Derek Chisora claims he's been offered an all-British showdown with Joe Joyce by Frank Warren. Chisora also mentions Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller as a potential opponent. He believes that some fighters make offers but don't really want to fight.

Chisora claims to know who Anthony Joshua is fighting next, and it's not Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk. A fight between Chisora and Joyce would likely be an exciting matchup.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joe Joyce v Kash Ali: Heavyweight Joyce labours to 10th-round stoppage winJoe Joyce grinds out a much-needed win over Kash Ali in the former Olympic medallist's first bout since being knocked out by Zhilei Zhang last year.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Derek Chisora gives heartfelt speech to Francis Ngannou after knockout loss to Anthony Joshua...Anthony Joshua brutally knocks out Francis Ngannou in two rounds as paramedics storm ring to give immediate medical attention

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Anthony Joshua’s greatest moments from ‘decapitating’ Wladimir Klitschko to dropping Zhilei Zhang at Londo...Anthony Joshua ranks Derek Chisora above himself and Tyson Fury in heavyweight tier list

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

– Joe Joyce sends message to Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and the heavyweight elite following co...Wild sparring footage leaked of Martin Bakole sending Joe Joyce's headguard flying and then Bakole throwing up in a bucket

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Joe Joyce stops Kash Ali in heavyweight clashJoe Joyce marked his return to action with a win on Saturday as he stopped Kash Ali in the final round of their all-British heavyweight encounter in Birmingham.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

– Joe Joyce never considered retirement despite suffering back-to-back knockout losses...Wild sparring footage leaked of Martin Bakole sending Joe Joyce's headguard flying and throwing up in a bucket

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »