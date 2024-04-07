Deputy Prime Minister: Israel conducting a legitimate campaign in Gaza

Amid threats of legal action against the Government , the Deputy Prime Minister said advice on arms exports has not changed. Oliver Dowden refused to say if Israel has broken international law in Gaza amid rising tension over the conflict but said the country has made “big mistakes” in its campaign against Hamas . He added that he believes Israel is “conducting a legitimate campaign” in a very difficult environment.
The Government would not publish its own legal advice in respect of humanitarian law despite calls from various parties
