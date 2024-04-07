Deputy Prime Minister: Israel conducting a legitimate campaign in Gaza

Amid threats of legal action against the Government , the Deputy Prime Minister said advice on arms exports has not changed. Oliver Dowden refused to say if Israel has broken international law in Gaza amid rising tension over the conflict but said the country has made “big mistakes” in its campaign against Hamas . He added that he believes Israel is “conducting a legitimate campaign” in a very difficult environment.

The Government would not publish its own legal advice in respect of humanitarian law despite calls from various parties

Deputy Prime Minister Israel Gaza International Law Campaign Hamas Humanitarian Law Government

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel has made 'big mistakes' in Gaza conflict, says Deputy PM Oliver DowdenAs the world marks six months since 7 October Hamas attacks, the deputy prime minister tells Sky News the UK government will continue to hold Israel to 'a very high standard'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Irish deputy leader urges Israel ‘to show humanity’ and allow more aid into GazaMicheal Martin said ‘a proper flow of aid through the land routes’ would have an immediate impact.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Irish deputy leader urges Israel ‘to show humanity’ and allow more aid into GazaMicheal Martin said ‘a proper flow of aid through the land routes’ would have an immediate impact.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel cancels US meeting after Gaza ceasefire voteISRAEL has cancelled a meeting in Washington after the US declined to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Why Getting Rid of Netanyahu Is Unlikely to Shift Israel’s Approach to GazaProtesters take part in a demonstration against Israeli government and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 3, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »