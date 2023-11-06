Deputy Prime Minister Denies Claims of Mishandling Rape Allegations

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Dowden denies claims that the Tories did not properly handle allegations of rape against one of its MPs. He states that the allegations were not brought to his attention during his time as party chairman. The Tories and the UK Government have a zero tolerance policy for sexual misconduct. Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry wrote to the police expressing concerns about the mishandling of the allegations. The Cabinet minister denies any cover-up.

