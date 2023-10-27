Depression found to increase risk of death among diabetics

(2023, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-depression-death-diabetics.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.1 hour ago

Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors. headtopics.com

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Read more:

medical_xpress »

Oregon State, Washington State file motion for injunction to gain control of Pac-12 BoardThe two remaining Pac-12 members continue to fight in court for the ability to govern the conference on their own. Read more ⮕

Mexico GP F1 track breakdown: Mexico City’s high altitude makes racing trickyFormula One has arrived at one of the highest circuits on its calendar: the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Read more ⮕

Australian Hydrogen Firm To Set Up Shop In New MexicoAn Australian hydrogen company is set to expand into New Mexico where it will work on proprietary technology to use hydrogen for heating. Read more ⮕

Ruler of Johor state chosen as Malaysia’s new king under rotation systemSultan Ibrahim Iskandar will begin his five-year term under the country’s unique system on January 31. Read more ⮕

Ruler of Johor state chosen as Malaysia’s new king under rotation systemSultan Ibrahim Iskandar will begin his five-year term under the country’s unique system on January 31. Read more ⮕

Stanford chemists uncover new pathway for protein degradation, opening door to new therapeuticsWhen targeting problem proteins involved in causing or spreading disease, a drug will often clog up a protein's active site so it can't function and wreak havoc. Read more ⮕