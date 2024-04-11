Department of Transportation Opens Three Lanes on Washington Bridge

The Department of Transportation opened three lanes this week to alleviate the congestion. However, director Peter Alviti said he believes drivers need time to adapt to the new traffic pattern . "Today, I had an appointment over here in East Providence and I left my house at 7:30," Wally Coste, of Providence, told WJAR."It was an hour for me to get from Providence to East Providence.

" Car accidents on the highway overnight set back the opening of the three lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, Alviti said.Sign up for NECN newsletters. When asked what if drivers don't adjust to the change and there's no improvement in traffic flow, Alviti told WJAR that they're"not stopping there." "Through the rest of this project, we're going to continuously look at what are the things that we could do to help make that commute through that area as normal as possible," said Alviti. Alviti also emphasized that the eastbound side of the bridge was evaluated and is safe to carry six lanes of traffic, according to WJAR. As for the westbound direction, three lanes of traffic will open in the upcoming weeks, the Department of Transportation said.Last month, Gov. Dan McKee announced that the westbound span of the bridgeThe Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day

Department Of Transportation Washington Bridge Congestion Traffic Pattern Eastbound Westbound Lanes Adaptation Evaluation Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to tour RI's Washington Bridge on TuesdayU.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Rhode Island on Tuesday to tour the Washington Bridge and meet with key officials to discuss the…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to tour RI's troubled Washington BridgeU.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Rhode Island on Tuesday to tour the Washington Bridge and other infrastructure projects across the…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Three Civil Service properties for sale as Department seeks to reduce officesThree government buildings are to be sold by the Department of Finance

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Department of Finance to sell three civil service buildingsThe Department of Finance is selling three civil service buildings in an effort to reduce office estate and cut costs. The properties are currently being listed by real estate agents Lisney, with offers of around £2,750,000 for Victoria Hall.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Three quads stolen in thefts from three properties, police sayPolice have launched an appeal for information

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Three games, three wins - that's the task for Watford WomenChampionship survival for the Hornets now depends on them winning their last three games of the season.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »