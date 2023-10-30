Dental implants expert 'excited' to join Glasgow clinic

A 'rising star' in the dental industry is 'extremely excited' to be joining a Glasgow clinic.Since graduating at the top of his class from the British Academy of Implant and Restorative Dentistry Academy in 2021, Graeme has extensive experience in all aspects of implants and cosmetic dentistry.

The 35-year-old has since turned his focus exclusively to implants and has performed around 150 procedures since 2021. As well as being based in Hyndland, Graeme will also be offering treatments in the Oban clinic to save patients from travelling for his services.

He said: “I’ve always been passionate about seeing a patient's care through from beginning to end, which drove me to having a special interest in dental implants.“I’m extremely excited to have joined Scottish Dental Care, the values placed on development while delivering such high-quality care is inspiring.” headtopics.com

The dental group has also appointed Dr Lorna Cox, who will be based in the newly acquired Belhaven Dental Clinic in Port Glasgow. Lynn Hood, chief executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome both Graeme and Lorna, their appointments come at a very exciting time for us.

“Their combined experience will bolster our roster of dentists across Scotland, expanding our offering of treatments at our clinics in Glasgow and Oban, ensuring more people have access to high-quality dental care.” headtopics.com

Cardonald Dental Clinic was expanded to include three new surgeries and bring on board two new dentists to bring the staff count to 10.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

Glasgow's 850th Anniversary Celebration: Building a Legacy for the CityGlasgow's 850th anniversary celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the city's growth and key events that have shaped it, according to council leader Susan Aitken. The year 2025 will mark 850 years since Glasgow was granted its burgh charter, and a 12-month programme of celebratory events is underway. Aitken sees this anniversary as a chance to bring the city together, generate pride, and drive real change in the communities. Glasgow 2025 is seen as an accelerator for the future, building on the success of the Glasgow 800 celebrations 50 years ago. Read more ⮕

Truck Driver Awarded £35k After Botched Dental TreatmentA truck driver receives £35k compensation after a dental treatment gone wrong leaves him with multiple teeth extractions and in excruciating pain. The initial implants failed due to a lack of bone in his gums, which was not properly assessed. It was later discovered that he had periodontal disease, making the implants unsuitable. Finally, he found a practice willing to treat him. Read more ⮕

Jet2 Unveils Winter Holidays Sale with Flights from Glasgow to 20 DestinationsJet2 is offering discounted flights from Glasgow to 20 destinations in its winter holidays sale. Customers can enjoy up to £50 off per person for winter holidays from November 2023 to January 2024, with options for sunny destinations and popular cities. Read more ⮕

Baby battling rare cancer in Glasgow hospital after parents find rash on her legRowan Matheson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on May 24 after her parents, Laura Brown and Chris Matheson, spotted a strange purple rash on her calf. Read more ⮕

North Glasgow butchers wins two major steak pie awardsA BUTCHERS in North Glasgow has scooped two awards at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards. Read more ⮕

Major 80s band announce Glasgow Barrowland show next yearA MAJOR 80s band has announced they will be performing in Glasgow next year. Read more ⮕