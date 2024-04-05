Dental group owner and fitness studio owner make it to interview round on BBC's The Apprentice

After 10 weeks of gruelling challenges, dental group owner Dr Paul Midha and boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford have made it through to the interview round, which will air next Thursday (April 11) on BBC One. They will be joined by recruitment consultant Flo Edwards, pie company owner Phil Turner, and music and wellness entrepreneur Tre Lowe.
The candidates secured their places after making it through last night’s (April 4) episode which saw them tasked with creating a new vegan alternative to cheese that they had to pitch to major retailers. The owner of VICI Dental Group on Albion Place, Midha started his practice using every resource he had. Sign up for our free newsletters now In his BBC candidate profile, he said: 'After graduating as a dentist, I diligently saved a 20% deposit upon the acquisition of my first dental practice and invested every resource, leaving just £100 in my account, and dedicated myself to the practic
