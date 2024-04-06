Dens Park to Undergo Further Pitch Inspection Ahead of Dundee vs Motherwell Match

Dens Park will undergo a further pitch inspection at 1pm ahead of today's scheduled Premiership match between Dundee and Motherwell . The Dees have already had four postponements because of their pitch this term, including the loss of a high-profile match on Sky Sports against Rangers ahead of the The rescheduled game is set to take place on Wednesday next week, a situation that has provoked questions about the likelihood of it going ahead with further rain forecast to hit Tayside .
An 11 am inspection was announced yesterday for today's game by the SPFL but the work done by groundsmen this morning hasn't been enough to see it pass. A social media post from Dundee stated:"Following this morning’s scheduled pitch inspection the referee has deemed there will be a further inspection at 1pm this afternoon."There will be a second pitch inspection at 1p
