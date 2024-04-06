Dens Park to Undergo Further Pitch Inspection Ahead of Dundee vs Motherwell Match

Dens Park will undergo a further pitch inspection at 1pm ahead of today's scheduled Premiership match between Dundee and Motherwell . The Dees have already had four postponements because of their pitch this term, including the loss of a high-profile match on Sky Sports against Rangers ahead of the The rescheduled game is set to take place on Wednesday next week, a situation that has provoked questions about the likelihood of it going ahead with further rain forecast to hit Tayside .

An 11 am inspection was announced yesterday for today's game by the SPFL but the work done by groundsmen this morning hasn't been enough to see it pass. A social media post from Dundee stated:"Following this morning’s scheduled pitch inspection the referee has deemed there will be a further inspection at 1pm this afternoon."There will be a second pitch inspection at 1p

Dens Park Pitch Inspection Premiership Match Dundee Motherwell Postponements Rescheduled Game Rain Forecast Tayside

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dundee's Dens Park pitch deemed playable for upcoming gameThe Dens Park pitch has been deemed playable ahead of this weekend's scheduled game between Dundee and Motherwell. Four Premiership matches have been postponed at Dens this season due to the drainage problem. After a pitch inspection carried out by a category one referee, Dundee states their pitch is playable.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Rangers vs Dundee called off with fans already on way to Dens ParkThe Dark Blues revealed earlier this morning that they had contacted the SPFL to carry out checks on their home turf due to recent rainfall in the area.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Dundee vs Rangers postponed: Scottish Premiership clash called off due to heavy rain around Dens ParkRangers have hit out at the manner of the late decision to call off their game at Dundee on Sunday, saying they were left 'angered' by a lack of communication.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Dundee vs Motherwell contingency plan if Dens Park is unplayable explainedThere will be another pitch inspection on Saturday morning but alternative plans are being floated.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Concerns for Rangers' Trip to Dens Park as Dundee Responds to Match Venue SpeculationsConcerns have arisen regarding Rangers' upcoming match against Dundee at Dens Park, as Dundee faces the possibility of finding an alternative stadium for their match against Motherwell. The match between Rangers and Dundee was rescheduled after being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. However, reports suggest that Dundee may need to scramble for a new venue if the pitch at Dens Park is deemed unplayable. Heavy rainfall in Dundee has raised concerns among supporters about the match being called off or moved to a different location.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Dundee's Home Match Against Motherwell Could Be Moved Away from Dens ParkDundee may have to play their home Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell away from Dens Park due to concerns about potential postponement and the resulting fixture scheduling issues. The team has already had four matches postponed this season due to unplayable pitch conditions, causing controversy when a match against Rangers was called off on the day it was scheduled to be televised. With a tight schedule and the team's battle for a top six place, there are fears that Saturday's game could be affected by adverse weather conditions.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »