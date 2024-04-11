Dennis Quaid and Wife Laura Savoie Attend The Long Game Screening in Los Angeles

Dennis Quaid and his wife Laura Savoie attended the screening of The Long Game in Los Angeles . The 70-year-old actor looked stylish in a dark, patterned shirt and black leather jacket, while his wife wore a black one-shoulder top and high-waisted white pants. They walked the red carpet together, with Savoie's blonde hair styled loose and Quaid's face clean-shaven. The couple met in 2019 and got married the following year.

Quaid has been previously married three times and has children from his previous marriages

Dennis Quaid Laura Savoie The Long Game Screening Los Angeles Red Carpet Fashion Marriage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dennis Quaid and Wife Laura Savoie Attend The Long Game Screening in Los AngelesDennis Quaid and his wife Laura Savoie walked the red carpet together at the screening of The Long Game in Los Angeles. Quaid looked stylish in a patterned shirt and leather jacket, while Savoie wore a one-shoulder top and high-waisted pants. The couple met in 2019 and got married in the following year.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Dennis McCann v Brad Strand: 'Dennis The Menace' retains Commonwealth super-bantamweight titleDennis McCann retains his Commonwealth super-bantamweight title, takes the vacant British belt and keeps his unbeaten record with a dominant victory over Brad Strand in Birmingham.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Arsenal star rated above Dennis Bergkamp and Mesut Ozil by John Arne Riise'He has more to his game.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Cleverley discusses Dennis performance and groin injuryEmmanuel Dennis has averaged 45 minutes per appearance since returning on loan, and his performance against Leeds was the best so far.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Watford 2-2 Leeds United: Bayo and Dennis on target in drawWatford take the lead twice against at Vicarage Road through goals from Vakoun Bayo and Emmanuel Dennis but Leeds United battle back for a point.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Dennis spat epitomised Summerville's annoying Leeds United night and good karmaCrysencio Summerville was getting it in the neck and every other part of his body all night at Watford as Leeds United's star man was targeted from minute one

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »