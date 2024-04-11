Dennis Quaid and Wife Laura Savoie Attend The Long Game Screening in Los Angeles

Dennis Quaid and his wife Laura Savoie attended the screening of The Long Game in Los Angeles . The 70-year-old actor looked stylish in a dark, patterned shirt and black leather jacket, while his wife wore a black one-shoulder top and high-waisted white pants. They walked the red carpet together, with Savoie's blonde hair styled loose and Quaid's face clean-shaven. The couple met in 2019 and got married the following year.
Quaid has been previously married three times and has children from his previous marriages
Dennis Quaid Laura Savoie The Long Game Screening Los Angeles Red Carpet Fashion Marriage
