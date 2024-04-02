Denise Welch's Furious Instagram Rant Over UK Train Chaos

Denise Welch launched into a scathing Instagram rant over train chaos in the UK on Tuesday (April 2), asking: "What the f*** is happening to this country?". The TV star was visibly furious as she took to her social media page to record herself stranded at Wilmslow station. On Tuesday, trains were severely delayed or cancelled due to a signalling system fault near Euston.

In the video, captioned "F***ing fuming!!!!", the Loose Women panelist claimed she had been sat waiting in Wilmslow to be told there was a 'backlog' of trains travelling down south. She also explained how her husband, Lincoln, had been forced to change trains and then catch a taxi after his service was suddenly terminated in Leicester when trying to get back up north from London. "I'm so angry," she said. "Two days ago, Lincoln had to go and change like 25,000 stops to get back from London to Wilmslow

