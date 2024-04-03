Denise Welch Furious at UK Train Service After Being Left Stranded

Loose Women star Denise Welch expresses her anger at the UK's train service after being left stranded at stations. She questions the state of the transport system and demands answers for the delays and wrong information.

Her husband also faced a long journey home due to cancelled trains.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denise Welch's Furious Instagram Rant Over UK Train ChaosDenise Welch expresses her anger and frustration over the train chaos in the UK, as she records herself stranded at Wilmslow station. Trains were severely delayed or cancelled due to a signalling system fault near Euston. Welch's husband also faced difficulties in his journey from London to Wilmslow.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Denise Welch launches furious rant at train service as husband left strandedLoose Women star Denise Welch has taken to social media to share her fury at the UK's train service after both she and her husband were left stranded at stations

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Denise Welch sparks feud rumours as she 'hits out' at Celebrity Big Brother starLoose Women star Denise Welch has taken to social media to share a cryptic comment about a Celebrity Big Brother housemate, sparking rumours of a feud

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

CBB's Louis Walsh accused of using phone in house as Denise Welch and fans fumeCelebrity Big Brother viewers have been left with questions after some claim Louis Walsh appeared to be using a mobile phone in the house, despite rules set for the ITV show

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Denise Welch sparks Loose Women backlash as feud with Fern Britton exposedDenise Welch has shared her support for Nikita Kuzmin after he became embroiled in a feud with Fern Britton in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but her comments have divided fans

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Denise Welch issues 3-word response over Kate Middleton's photo controversyLoose Women's Denise Welch hit out at Kensington Palace amid controversy surrounding the recent Mother's Day photo of the Princess of Wales and her three children

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »