Denise Van Outen entertains crowd at Heathrow after split from boyfriend

Denise Van Outen broke her silence after her cheating ex Eddie Boxshall took a brutal swipe at her - amid the actress' split from boyfriend Jimmy Barba. The presenter, 49, appeared in good spirits as she entertained a crowd at Heathrow for a private DJ set. The TV favourite seemed to be having the time of her life while working behind the console at the Sofitel Hotel in Terminal 5.

Denise shared a glimpse of lavish night with her 717K Instagram followers, as she posted a carousel of snaps and videos from the event organised by Gym Group Rocks. She looked stunning in a sparkling multi-colour top and skin-tight black trousers, adding more glamour as she towered herself in a pair of maxi platform black boot





