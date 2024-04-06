Demolition of Leaning Building in Taiwan Halted Due to Aftershocks

The demolition of a building in Taiwan that was leaning precariously after an earthquake has been halted due to aftershocks. The red building, about 10 storeys tall, became a symbol of the magnitude 7.
Demolition of Leaning Building in Taiwan Halted Due to AftershocksThe demolition of a building that is leaning precariously after an earthquake in Taiwan has been halted because of aftershocks that made it lean even more. The red building, about 10 storeys tall and inclined over a street in the city of Hualien, has become a lasting image from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that also buried people under boulders at nearby Taroko National Park, a popular hiking destination about 25 kilometres (15 miles) north west of Hualien. More than 400 people remain stranded three days after the quake in locations cut off by damage.
